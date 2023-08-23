Every announcement from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Geoff Keighley hosted Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 last night (August 22) and there was a slew of announcements, new trailers and release dates. Fortunately, if you missed the live event or if you’re in need of a reminder, here are all of the games that appeared in the showcase.

Below, we’ve collected every new trailer that appeared during Opening Night Live 2023. However the entire show, including its unexpected visitor, is available to watch here.

Starfield – official live action trailer

Gamescom Opening Night Live started with Starfield‘s live action trailer, which underscored the adrenaline-infused action and the emotional gravitas of the upcoming sci-fi odyssey. There’s not long to wait for its release, and everything you need to know about Bethesda’s new RPG is right here.

Little Nightmares 3 – announcement trailer

Supermassive Games, the developer behind Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology series and The Quarry, is the team that has been given the keys to the next Little Nightmares.

Black Myth: Wukong – official trailer

Black Myth: Wukong featured even more eye-popping environments as well as intricately challenging combat in its latest trailer from Game Science.

Killing Floor 3 – announcement trailer

Nearly seven years after the launch of the last Killing Floor, Tripwire Interactive has returned to the classic horror shooter, which is in development for PC and consoles.

Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition – official console launch trailer

Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition is now playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with custom mods currently in beta.

Crimson Desert – official gameplay trailer

The upcoming action RPG from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss showed off explosive action in its fantasy world. Set in the same universe as Black Desert Online, the combat looked a lot like The Witcher 3 mixed with For Honor.

Payday 3 – world premiere trailer

Ice-T starred in Payday 3‘s latest trailer, who is voicing a character in the game’s Port Jersey Heist. The original crew of criminals from the first Payday are back in this one, though the heists are inspired by modern concepts like cryptocurrency.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – The Round City of Baghdad trailer

Ubisoft Bordeaux showed off the beauty of the city in the 9th century in this trailer narrated in Arabic by Basim, Mirage‘s main character.

Tekken 8 – world premiere trailer

Arriving in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Tekken 8 announced that there will be 32 fighters total in the base game. There’s also the Arcade Quest mode, letting players battle each other in a cartoony lobby and earn Fight Money for customisation options.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – full presentation

Over ten minutes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 footage was shown at Gamescom 2023, with Task Force 141 infiltrating the stormy fortress that appeared in its reveal trailer.

Nightingale – release date trailer

From former BioWare employees, gaslamp fantasy survival title Nightingale shared that it will enter early access for PC on February 22, 2024.

Granblue Fantasy Relink – release date trailer

The upcoming action role-playing game appears to be back on track after facing a number of delays and the loss of Platinum Games as its primary developer. It comes to PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 1, 2024.

Immortals of Aveum – official launch trailer

Founded by former Dead Space and Call of Duty developers, Immortals of Aveum is Ascendant Studios’ debut title. It launched for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS on August 22.

Zenless Zone Zero – special participation video

This roguelike action role-playing game is on its way to PC and mobile platforms. Zenless Zone Zero (or ZZZ) is an urban fantasy set in a metropolis besieged by Ethereal threats that force humanity into hiding.

Honkai: Star Rail – Gamescom show video

Honkai: Star Rail is yet to leap over to PlayStation after its launch in April of this year. Developer miHoYo and publisher HoYoverse didn’t share an expected release date for the platform, but fans are able to pre-register for PlayStation 5.

Genshin Impact – world premiere trailer

This focused on Fontaine, the newest region to be unlocked in the massively popular gacha game, as well as the locations for the next concert tour.

Lords Of The Fallen – official extended story trailer

The reboot of the 2014 title of the same name is intended to be a “Dark Souls 4.5″ and this moody trailer definitely delivered on that front. Lords Of The Fallen arrives on October 13 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS.

Sonic Superstars – multiplayer trailer

One half of a double bill for the blue speedster, Sonic Superstars showed off its local co-op and online free-for-all battle modes.

Sonic Frontiers – The Final Horizon update teaser trailer

The other half was a glimpse of The Final Horizon update for Sonic Frontiers, slated for a launch on September 28 for all platforms.

The First Descendant – official reveal trailer

Combining gritty reality with sci-fi fantasy, The First Descendant is in the works for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS and Xbox One. From September 19 to September 25, curious parties have the chance to dive into a crossplay open beta.

Under The Waves – launch trailer

Again, there’s not long to wait for this narrative-driven adventure from developer Parallel Studio, launching on August 29. Under The Waves follows Stan, a traumatised man living alone in a submarine facility, as he fends off the isolation and his memories.

Fort Solis – world premiere trailer

Set on a deserted mining facility on Mars, engineer Jack Leary must unravel the mystery of what happened to the missing crew. Troy Baker, Roger Clark and Julia Brown are among its cast and they also appeared on the Gamescom stage. It’s out now for PC and PlayStation 5.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – world premiere trailer

Spinning off from the MudRunner series, this one tasks players with the research and understanding of the environments around them. For example, there are drones to scout out the location, a metal detector and a winch and echo sounder to dredge underwater finds.

The Crew Motorfest – launch gameplay trailer

As well as showing off in-engine 4K footage of the upcoming game, Ubisoft disclosed that there will be a five hour free trial period for the third entry in The Crew series.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – new ways to play trailer

“Illegal” modified weapons, a flamethrower and two new sniper rifles are only a few of the many additions to Cyberpunk 2077 in its Phantom Liberty expansion. The story is set in a new location, Dogtown, and the launch of Phantom Liberty will be accompanied by a major free update for the game.

Stormgate – world premiere trailer

Frost Giant Studios is made up of former StarCraft 2 and Warcraft 3 developers and promises that Stormgate is the “first truly social RTS”. In this science-fiction real-time strategy title, the alien Infernal Host ravaged Earth, leaving the bravest of its defenders to turn the tide against them.

Last Epoch – Runes of Power patch 0.9.2 trailer

This trailer showed off Last Epoch‘s latest class, the Runemaster, and what players will look forward to in its upcoming patch. This is expected to roll out on September 7.

Marvel Snap – PC release trailer

A snazzy animated trailer for Marvel Snap marked its launch on PC. It’s also available on mobile platforms.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – launch trailer

It’s been a decade since the last entry in the series, and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon comes to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS and Xbox One on August 25.

Warhaven – official release date trailer

A free-to-play medieval fantasy title, Warhaven showed off the brutality of its battles in this cinematic trailer. “Every soldier has the potential to incarnate as an Immortal, and each Immortal fights with their own distinct powers,” said developer NEXON.

Mortal Kombat 1 – official Rulers of Outworld trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed the return of Sindel and General Shao as playable characters in the new game, which is meant to be a reinvention for the long-running series.

Ara: History Untold – gameplay trailer

This strategy game looks a lot like Civilisation and that makes sense when remembering that developer Oxide Games is formed of former Firaxis Games and Electronic Arts employees. That being said, the team assure fans that Ara: History Untold will be a “truly ground-breaking evolution in the turn-based strategy genre”.

Diablo 4 – Season Of Blood trailer

Following the Season Of The Malignant, Diablo 4 will be infested with vampires on October 17. Actor and producer Gemma Chan will play Erys, a vampire hunter who will be indispensable to the player in this fight.

Dustborn – reveal trailer

Developer Read Thread Games and publisher Quantic Dream announced Dustborn, set in a Divided States of America. The player is undercover as a punk-rock band as they travel across the continent to deliver a stolen package.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! – reveal trailer

Described as a “comedy slapformer”, this game follows a travelling salesman who arrives too early for his meeting with the mayor of Barnsworth.

Alan Wake 2 – world premiere trailer

Featuring live action sequences layered with sections of the game, the titular hero appears on a talk show to promote his latest book. However, he has no memory of writing it in the 13 years that he has been trapped in the Dark Place.

That’s all from Gamescom 2023 for now. In other gaming news, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin revealed its third playable faction just before the start of Opening Night Live.