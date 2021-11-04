Every ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ playable character will have a unique ability, says dev

Ahead of Call Of Duty: Vanguard‘s launch tomorrow (November 5), Dave Swenson – lead sound designer and audio designer for Vanguard – explained that every playable character from the game’s campaign will have their own unique abilities that will affect their gameplay.

After it was revealed that each playable character in Call Of Duty: Vanguard would have their own unique abilities, Swenson told NME that Activision viewed each character as “an opportunity” to showcase different angles of World War 2 and wanted to make sure that their playstyles reflected that.

To do so, Swenson confirmed that each playable character “absolutely” has their own skills and abilities:

“Each of them has their own abilities that only show up when you’re playing with that specific character. You jump in there and you quickly learn their mechanics are simple to understand and difficult to master.”

Elaborating, Swenson points to Polina, who can use her climbing ability to “utilise the environment in interesting ways”. While Polina will be able to use her climbing to access higher vantage points to snipe from, she will also be able to “be sneaky and climb through vents”.

Swenson also confirmed that all four of the playable Vanguard characters will have their own kits, explaining, “each of them has their own abilities and gameplay is built around that”.

These operators will apparently offer a “cohesive experience” where players follow the operators from single-player to multiplayer.

“You learn their origin stories and you learn about them. This transitions right into the multiplayer, where you get to be them, and you continue to be them. We thought it was really exciting to tee up that multiplayer experience and then have it continue.”

Finally, Swenson also mentions the appearance of multiplayer operators that do not appear in the Vanguard campaign, teasing “you will also get introduced to new operators and start to learn new stories we weren’t able to tell in the time in the campaign that we had”.

