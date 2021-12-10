Every trailer we saw at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards last night wasn’t just about giving out awards, it was also full of new trailers. However, playing at 1AM UK time – for a whopping three and a half hours – probably means you missed out on the announcements as they happened. With so many trailers out there, we thought we’d help matters by collecting them all up so you can sit back and watch them all from one easy place. Be prepared to be very excited for 2022 and beyond.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2021



Elden Ring

Elden Ring‘s latest trailer highlights a little of what to expect from its story.

Nightingale

Advertisement

A magical shared-world survival game, Nightgale is a debut title from new studio, Inflexion Games.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC

Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally makes its way to PC

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman finally gets a game, with a teaser trailer giving very little away.

CrossfireX

Advertisement

CrossfireX is a first-person shooter that will be exclusive for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Babylon’s Fall

Babylon’s Fall is a combat-focused action game from Square Enix. It will also require a constant internet connection.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

The first gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is finally out.

Slitterhead

The new studio from Silent Hill creator, Keiichiro Toyama, is behind Slitterhead.

Star Wars Eclipse

A new action-adventure Star Wars game is on its way from Quantic Dream – best known Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The new expansion pack for Destiny 2 has been teased once more.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers will be an “open-zone” take on the franchise.

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

Daedelic Entertainment‘s much anticipated Lord Of The Rings project has a new cinematic trailer for the potentially stealth-based game.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

New gameplay footage from the Xbox-exclusive franchise from Ninja Theory.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence gained a new gameplay reveal during The Game Awards.

Dune: Spice Wars

Dune: Spice Wars turns Arrakis into a cut-throat strategy game for PC players.

Thirsty Suitors

Thirsty Suitors is a story-driven RPG about a woman who returns to her hometown for her sister’s wedding and has to face all her past mistakes.

Among Us VR

Among Us VR makes its way to VR platforms and could be even creepier.

Tunic

Tunic is an adorable looking action-adventure game from Finji, best known for Night in the Woods and one of our games of the year – Chicory.

Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence is a story-driven game from the makers of past Telltale titles.

Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders is the debut game from Embark Studios, made up of ex-DICE developers. It’s a vibrant sci-fi PvE third-person shooter with a focus on teamwork.

Rumbleverse

A free-to-play 40-person Brawler Royale coming from the makers of Fortnite.

Homeworld 3

Homeward 3 gains its first gameplay trailer

Have A Nice Death

A new 2D action rogue lite where you play as an overworked Death.

Dying Light 2

A new trailer for Dying Light 2 was released.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Fantasy looter-shooter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, gains a new trailer.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

As the name suggests, expect plenty of gore. It’ll be a multiplayer affair.

Genshin Impact

A new character in the form of Yun Jin was revealed.

GTFO

GTFO is a first-person shooter action survival horror game that was originally on Steam‘s Early Access platform.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

A sequel to the popular first game has finally been unveiled.

Forspoken

A new action role-playing game is on the way for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

New Cuphead downloadable content is on the way.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn gains new gameplay footage.

Evil West

Evil West is a vampire hunting game. Seriously.

Steelrising

Steelrising is an action-RPG game from Spiders Games – best known for GreedFall.

Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-based first-person-shooter style game.

Tchia

A stylish looking adventure game that lets you take control of any animal or object you can find.

Saint’s Row (2022)

The new and rebooted Saint’s Row gets a new trailer for The Game Awards.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 will be Remedy’s first survival horror game.

That’s it for trailers, but that’s not everything that was announced last night – if you missed the show, here’s all the winners of The Game Awards 2021.

In other news, a trailer for Escape From Tarkov patch 12.12 has revealed all of the new content coming in an update expected later in the month.