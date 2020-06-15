“Everything was rebuilt”: Hangar 13 president says of ‘Mafia’ remake

The upcoming Mafia remake will be a complete overhaul, according to Hangar 13 president Haden Blackman.

Blackman revealed the extent of the remake during an interview at the PC Gaming Show, alongside the debut of a new narrative trailer. “Everything was rebuilt,” he said. “Every asset, every cinematic was reshot, all the gameplay was completely redone.”

Mafia: Definitive Edition will also feature a whole new engine, a resigned open-world city and additional dialogue, although the storyline is still the same. “We’ve kept all the same big beats from the original game, the story is the same for the most part, all the big plot points are there, all the missions are represented, but everything was completely rebuilt from the ground up,” Blackman added.

To make the city of Lost Heaven more lively, the game will also have crowds, NPCs and character interactions from Mafia III ported over to Mafia: Definitive Edition. The game’s cinematics have also been rewritten, according to Blackman, in order to add “some of that language and some of that character development […] without losing the essence of each moment”.

Watch Blackman’s interview here, and the narrative trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition below.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is set to launch on August 28 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also available as part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which features the already released remasters of Mafia II and Mafia III.

Publisher 2K Games first unveiled Mafia: Definitive Edition last month, after the franchise’s Twitter account sprung to life following a two-year hiatus.

In other remake news, developer PlayMagic has announced a new release date for its revamp of cult classic shooter, XIII. The XIII Remake will launch in November and has received a new gameplay trailer.