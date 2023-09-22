‘Everywhere’ announces closed alpha with new trailer

Everywhere has announced a closed alpha as well as a trailer that showed off the sweeping possibilities of its building features and mechanics.

Everywhere is a welcome creative corner for “inventors, architects, adventurers, champions, explorers, revellers” that can create pulse-pounding battles as well as relaxing social spots for friends to hang out. Check it out below:

“We believe in a future where game creation is put in the hands of players,” said Leslie Benzies, game director and founder of developer Build A Rocket Boy, in a press release. “With Everywhere, we aim to empower anyone to innovate, take risks and build their own worlds, shaped purely by their imagination.”

“We are providing the tools, inspiration and infrastructure and are excited to see how our community will foster the next generation of developers to help grow the Everywhere story.”

Arcadia is the tool that allows players to create things like gladiator arenas, rally races in lava fields, giant skeeball games, colourful fungus forests and more. The game assures players that there are “no limits” to what they can think up and what is possible in Everywhere.

Regarding the closed alpha, this is in order to collect feedback from fans as the game progresses forward through production. It is open to everyone, however, it will constrain the scale of the alpha by only inviting a certain number of players into Everywhere.

Build A Rocket Boy was formed by Leslie Benzies, Colin Entwhistle and Matthew Smith – all ex-employees of Rockstar North. In a preview, NME said that the experience is reminiscent of the promises of the metaverse.

“Everywhere sure has something to it, I’m just not sure if it has enough to compete in a space that already has two monolithic competitors,” concluded Jake Tucker.

In other gaming news, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has provisionally approved the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.