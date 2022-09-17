EVGA terminates partnership with Nvidia and leaves the GPU market

EVGA has terminated its partnership with Nvidia, and will not carry the next generation of graphics cards, although it will continue to support and sell “current generation products.”

In a statement posted to the official EVGA forums, the company says “EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards,” which refers to the upcoming RTX 4000 series from Nvidia. The statement continues to clarify that EVGA will continue to support and sell “current generation products.”

Companies like Nvidia design cards such as the RTX 3080, which experienced a period of time where it was increasingly difficult to obtain. Nvidia then manufactures the cards internally but also outsources and licenses additional manufacturing partners including EVGA.

Advertisement

According to YouTube channels Gamers Nexus and JayzTwoCents the CEO of EVGA, Andrew Han, has been having meetings with outlets where he confirmed the company plans to part ways with Nvidia. Allegedly, EVGA feels that Nvidia has treated the company disrespectfully by not providing pricing information until the graphics cards are publicly announced. A lack of flexibility around creative decisions is also something EVGA has cited as a reason for its departure from the working agreement.

Once EVGA sells its stock of cards, according to Gamers Nexus there will be no more EVGA GPUs. The report also suggests that Han said there are no plans to partner with companies such as AMD or Intel to make graphics cards in the future.

The same report states that around 78 per cent of EVGA’s revenue comes from video cards, although the company does also manufacture things like PC power supplies, keyboards and other components and peripherals. EVGA says that it will continue to do business and there are no plans to terminate any employee contracts.

In the statement on the official forums, EVGA closes its post by saying that it “would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards.”

In other news, Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation VR 2 will not be backwards compatible with original PSVR games.