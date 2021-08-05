‘Evil Dead: The Game’ delayed until February 2022

Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed until February 2022, developers Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have confirmed.

The decision to delay the game until February 2022 was announced via the official Evil Dead: The Game Twitter account, where the studios revealed that the time will be spent improving the game as well as implementing a new single-player opinion.

The game itself only just received an extended look at the start of June, as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest with a 2021 release window slated. Fans will now, however, have to wait two more months than originally planned to help Ash Williams (Bruce Campell) “seal the breaches between worlds” and survive the onslaught.

“Hey groovy gamers, we’re targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!,” the Evil Dead team wrote.

“This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.”

Evil Dead: The Game is now scheduled to launch in February 2022 across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows

There’s been a fair few delays as of late. Last month, Ubisoft delayed the release of Riders Republic once again to October 28.

Although, a new beta for the open-world sports game was announced today and will launch later this month, giving players the chance to test it out for themselves.