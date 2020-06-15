‘Evil Genius 2: World Domination’ debuts its first gameplay trailer

During the PC Gaming Show developer Rebellion showcased its first gameplay footage for the upcoming Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

The game is a sequel to the original from back in 2004 and is a management simulation game that places players in the shoes of an evil mastermind. Throughout the campaign players will be in control of their own evil lair as they build it from the ground-up while recruiting and managing minions.

Evil Genius 2‘s gameplay trailer granted a first look at how the game will function with insights into the game’s base construction as well as showing the hiring of minions. Players will be able to improve their team through training and once skilled enough minions can be sent on missions and complete objectives for players.

Advertisement

Not only that, but players lairs can be infiltrated by secret agents. The gameplay trailer showcases the many ways you can defend your base with elaborate traps such as giant boxing gloves thrusting out of the wall.

There’s no specific release date for Evil Genius 2 yet, but Rebellion is aiming to release it sometime later this year on PC.

You can see the full gameplay debut below:

Evil Genius 2 also received a development update trailer, which provided a further in-depth look into the world of the game, discussing elements such as the new minion types and how henchmen work.

Advertisement

The PC Gaming Show was packed with many gaming announcements and updates. Persona 4 Golden was announced and released on Steam the very same day, while Mafia: Definitive Edition received a new trailer and interview. The long-awaited Torchlight III was also shown and released with early access during the show.