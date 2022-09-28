Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’

Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment.

A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them.

The game’s emphasis on destruction is good news for Battlefield fans, as Embark Studios was founded by multiple former Dice developers.

Advertisement

The Finals‘ first full trailer demonstrates the shooter’s “dynamic arenas,” in which just about anything can be destroyed – as the game’s announcer points out, “If you can see it, our contestants can probably destroy it.”

You can watch the trailer below:

The newly-launched Steam page for The Finals adds that all of the game’s arenas “can be altered, used, or reduced to rubble,” and notes that a variety of build-based playstyles will be supposed.

“Whether it’s sneaking up on enemy squads with a katana in hand or ripping an entire building out from under their feet with explosives, The Finals lets you make the call,” reads the page. “With different skills across body builds and a wide array of weapons and gadgets, you’ll have all the tools to make your playstyle your own!”

Some fans will be able to get their hands on The Finals very soon. A closed alpha is planned to start tomorrow (September 29), which you can sign up for here. The test will include “lots of experimental mechanics and systems,” and testers can expect “bugs, balance issues and more” due to the game still being actively developed.

Advertisement

You can sign up for The Finals‘ alpha here.

In other gaming news, Infinity Ward has outlined a series of planned changes for Modern Warfare 2, addressing feedback gathered during the shooter’s recent betas.