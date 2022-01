BioWare is a very strange developer, because while its more recent games haven’t exactly been met with critical acclaim, the historic titles such as ‘Mass Effect’, ‘Baldur’s Gate’, ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’, and ‘Dragon Age’, are beloved by fans everywhere. But one of the former producers for the ‘Dragon Age’ series thinks that the thing people refer to as “BioWare magic” is actually “bullshit”.