Ex-Firaxis developers form new studio Bit Reactor

Bit Reactor has been formed to focus on turn-based strategy games and features the lead developers behind the XCOM series.

The new studio was announced in a press release, where co-founder and CEO of Bit Reactor, Greg Foertsch said, “As game genres of all-types see refreshed takes in this new generation of technology, one thing is clear in that turn-based tactic games have been greatly overlooked and have an enormous amount of room for innovation.”

He continued, “we have a very team-oriented culture and we’ve assembled an amazing group of talented, experienced and dedicated game developers to inject rich storytelling, immersive presentation and rock solid game mechanics to give this genre its rightful time to shine – a golden age of turn-based games is upon us.”

Advertisement

Bit Reactor’s web page currently has a careers page that says they will be hiring for all positions soon. The about page provides more detail on what the Studio will be.

“Located in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Bit Reactor is a new independent AAA video game studio founded by a team of veteran developers with a history and passion for revolutionizing player experiences. We believe in a balanced approach to development where rock solid gameplay work in harmony with deep storytelling, immersive presentation, and high production values to create genre defining games. Our team has a track record of shipping award winning franchises XCOM, Civilization, and Elders Scrolls Online and is excited to usher in a new era of games that blur the line between strategy and action.”

The web page also says that the team is hard at work on their first title but provides no information on what players can expect or when.

In other news, Battlefield 2042 is getting a new scoreboard, and EA DICE has shared a look at the work in progress version.