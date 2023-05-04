Ex-Nintendo Of America head responds to ‘Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ leaks with ‘Taken’ quote

Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former Nintendo Of America president, has weighed in on The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom leaking ahead of its launch, and quoted Taken in response to someone playing it early.

Although Tears Of The Kingdom does not officially launch until next Friday (May 12), it’s been reported that retailers have started sending out copies early.

As a result, spoilers, gameplay footage, and even data-mined files of the Nintendo Switch game have already surfaced.

Last night (May 3), one player with an early copy came to the attention of Reggie Fils-Aimé, who is best known for his 13-year run as Nintendo Of America’s president.

“I don’t know what you want. What I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you,” Fils-Aimé told the Twitter user, paraphrasing Liam Neeson‘s now-iconic speech from his 2008 film Taken.

Though spoilers will become increasingly common as more players get their hands on Tears Of The Kingdom, a number of trailers from Nintendo still offer some spoiler-free teasers for the game.

The game’s final trailer was released last month, and confirmed that Link and Zelda will be facing off against series villain Ganondorf in a strange new version of Hyrule.

Shortly after, veteran voice actor Matthew Mercer confirmed that he will be playing Ganondorf in the upcoming game.

“I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists,” shared the Critical Role star.

