Ex-PlayStation boss thinks Sony won’t ever do day one PC releases

In recent times, Sony has started to put PlayStation games on PC via Steam or even the Epic Store. We’ve had ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and ‘Days Gone’, and although fans of ‘Bloodborne’ are still waiting, it’s been a decent start to the idea of getting PlayStation exclusives onto PC. That said, the former boss of the PlayStation division doesn’t think the company will ever release games day and date for both PC and console the way Xbox currently does.