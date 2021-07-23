The latest Hearthstone expansion United in Stormwind adds a number of new Questline cards – multi-stage quests with huge payoffs if you play your cards right. Now, NME can exclusively reveal one of these new cards – ‘Lost in the Park’.

The payoff? Guff Runetotem gets swole as ‘Guff the Tough’.

An 8/8 taunt minion that grants players +8 attack and 8 armour, ‘Guff the Tough’ is a force to be reckoned with.

But getting him on the board isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

“Stroll through the park with Guff as he befriends squirrels and takes in the nature around him,” says the Hearthstone team at Blizzard. “But watch out! Stormwind’s guards don’t take kindly to Horde outsiders.”

As one of the new Questline cards, Lost in the Park begins as a 1 mana drop – but by fulfilling the quest requirements, you’ll soon find that Lost in the Park becomes more and more useful as you progress.

First of all, if you gain 4 attack with your hero, you’ll be rewarded with 5 additional armour. That may not sound like a huge deal, but for Armor Warrior decks, this can be a huge boon.

Meet the requirement and the card transforms into the next stage of the questline – Defend the Squirrels.

“After getting surrounded, Guff steps up to protect his new squirrel friends.”

At this point, you’ll need to gain 5 attack with your hero, and this will reward you with another 5 armour as well as drawing a card. Again, it’s a great bonus for Armor-focussed decks and with bonus card draw, we really can’t argue with that.

Then, it transforms into the questline’s next stage – Feral Friendsy.

“Entering bear form, he drives the guards away with his big swipes. If you value your life, think twice about putting his friends in danger.”

In order to complete this part of the questline, you’ll need to gain 6 attack with your hero, but the final reward is rather cool – the card transforms into Guff the Tough.

As you can see, it’s well worth the effort – Guff the Tough is an 8/8 creature with taunt and a battlecry which grants your hero +8 attack for this turn plus an additional 8 armour.

Most importantly, we get to see Guff Runetotem in bear form… and that’s pretty awesome.

But let’s be serious – Lost in the Park has a lot of potential in Armor-focussed decks. Completing the Questline gives players a whopping 18 armour as well as +8 attack and an additional 8/8 with taunt on the board.

All this for 1 mana – if you can satisfy the Quest requirements.

Obviously, this will play well with decks that use a lot of weapons, and the neutral nature of the card means that we could see this used in a variety of different decks – not just warriors.

Considering how useful this card seems, with relatively small requirements, it feels as though Lost in the Park (and Guff the Tough) will see a lot of play in United in Stormwind.

But there are plenty of other Questlines on their way, too.

United in Stormwind adds plenty of powerful new spells and minions to Hearthstone, giving players some interesting new deck options. And Guff the Tough seems like a great choice for Armor Warriors among others.

