Exclusive: watch ‘Survivorman’ host Les Stroud share an inside look at ‘Survivorman VR: The Descent’

In a video shared exclusively with NME, Survivorman host Les Stroud takes viewers through his contributions to upcoming VR game Survivorman VR: The Descent.

In the 18-minute video, Stroud vlogs his way through the development of Survivorman VR: The Descent – from suiting up for motion capture sessions to delivering his lines for the game and pretending he’s “in the Avengers” in front of a green screen.

Additionally, Stroud also explains his role in ensuring the game is realistic, and scenarios or options within the game would play out as close to the real-world as possible.

You can watch the video below:

Survivorman VR: The Descent is currently in development at Cream Productions, a studio that’s best known for its work combining celebrities with VR games. The studio previously created Trick-VR-Treat, directed by Eli Roth, along with Dark Threads – a VR game starring Dominic Monaghan.

Survivorman VR: The Descent is planned to release in early 2023 and will launch for Meta Quest 2 and PC VR headsets. Though a specific release date is yet to be announced, the game can currently be wishlisted on Steam – which also shares what fans can expect.

“A reality-based survival simulator that teaches you to brave the harrowing wilderness after surviving a helicopter crash in the Arctic mountains,” reads the Steam page. “Use your skills, smarts and creativity to save your own life, under the guidance of legendary survival expert Les Stroud.”

Though the title will “test” players’ survival skills, Stroud will provide “watchful guidance” to assist in making the correct decisions, which include having to attend to your temperature, fatigue and hunger while trying to descend a mountain.

In other VR news, Meta has announced that it is ending support for the original Quest VR headset.