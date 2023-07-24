‘Exoprimal’ is getting ‘Street Fighter 6’ and ‘Monster Hunter’ crossovers

Capcom‘s third-person shooter Exoprimal will see crossovers with Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter in the future, as well as a new endgame mode for players to get to grips with.

Exoprimal, which was developed with Dino Crisis producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi’s input, apparently sold almost 30,000 copies in its first week on Steam and player reviews presently give it a “Mostly Positive” rating.

The team offered “a big thank you” to the community for its “amazing support, passion and feedback since launch” and a look to what lies in store.

The Savage Gauntlet is the new endgame mode, described to be a “pure PvE mode” pitting a team of five players against dinosaurs. Featuring rotating missions and leaderboards, this is suited for players who have a comprehensive grasp of the game because encounters will be on the “upper end of the difficulty spectrum.”

It will arrive in Exoprimal on July 28, however, the game’s first title update will roll out on August 16 and will bring with it a variety of Alpha Variant exosuits. “The concept of the variant suits is giving them different weapons to bring new range and strategy to each one compared to the base suits,” said director Takuro Hiraoka.

The game’s second season comprises a second title update with a new Ocean Platform map, new rigs, modules and a new final mission. This is when the Street Fighter 6 crossover will occur too, but there is no specific detail on what that includes.

Then, Exoprimal‘s third season sees a Monster Hunter crossover, Beta variant exosuits and the Neo Triceratops. Again, Capcom declined to share details regarding the dates and features that players might expect from this upcoming season.

In other gaming news, Blizzard Entertainment admitted that Diablo 4 is now “not fun” due to the latest changes to player power and added that it “[does not] plan on doing a patch like this ever again.”