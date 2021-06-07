The latest expansion for the Binding Of Isaac card game has been fully funded on Kickstarter within a few minutes of launching.

The Binding Of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem is the latest add-on to the spin-off card game of the popular indie roguelike The Binding Of Isaac. Both made by Super Meat Boy’s Edmund McMillen, the games have both received extensive expansions in recent years.

The Binding Of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem had a Kickstarter goal of $100,000 (around £70,517) which was reached within just three minutes, bumping the entire project up to over $1,000,000 (around £705,169) within 90 minutes.

The campaign, which now stands at almost $3,000,000 (£2,115,780) at the time of writing, will run until July 2.

The Binding Of Isaac Repentance was released earlier this year as the final expansion to the video game series. This DLC added fresh content, enemies, and layouts for the randomly generated dungeons within.

Repentance brought many other new features to The Binding Of Isaac such as ‘couch’ co-op, new characters, and according to McMillen, enough content to be its own game.

Card games appear to be making a comeback, especially Pokémon cards which have dramatically increased in value during the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Reuters.

“When COVID-19 hit, a lot of Gen X and Millennials were looking for things to do and we found a lot of these guys and girls started playing Pokémon again because they grew up with it,” Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions said of the increase in demand.

Jumping onto the trend, Logan Paul has said the mint-condition Charizard Pokémon card he wore during his fight with Floyd Mayweather is now worth £707,000 ($1million USD).