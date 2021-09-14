Expired brand deals mean no product placement in ‘Alan Wake Remastered’

Alan Wake Remastered will have much of the extensive product placement removed due to expired brand deals.

In a statement to Screenrant, a PR rep for Alan Wake Remastered confirmed that the real-life brands featured in the original game will be wiped from the remaster and replaced with generic items. This appears to be due to expired deals with the original brands, which means songs and TV shows featured in the game will remain.

The product placement in the original game featured well-known brands such as Verizon and Energizer, at times contributing to gameplay and immersion, but largely as part of deals with the brands themselves.

Alan Wake Remastered was confirmed for an Autumn release during the PlayStation Showcase earlier this month, as footage from the game was premiered, but some claims have arisen that assert the game is a precursor to a sequel.

As reported in VGC, journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb said in a Giant Bomb stream (which is behind a paywall), “They’re planning an Alan Wake sequel. This is something I’ve talked about before … they are working with Epic Games on producing an Alan Wake 2, or at least it’s in the planning stages. So does that turn into anything concrete and real? I’m hopeful. I think so. I don’t imagine it will get derailed.”

Alan Wake Remastered was officially confirmed by Remedy Entertainment to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 5.

