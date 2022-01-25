Facebook’s Meta is building a “massive AI research supercomputer” with Nvidia

Facebook‘s parent company Meta is working with Nvidia to create a “massive AI research research supercomputer”.

Yesterday (January 24), Nvidia announced that it is building an “AI supercomputer” for Meta. In a blog (via PC Gamer), the company shared that the “massive AI research supercomputer” will be “the largest Nvidia DGX A100 customer system to date”.

The AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) will be used by Meta to “train AI models with more than a trillion parameters,” which it says could be used for “natural-language processing for jobs like identifying harmful content in real time.”

Advertisement

Similarly, in its own blog post Meta says that it needs such a big AI supercomputer because “high-performance computing infrastructure is a critical component in training such large models, and Meta’s AI research team has been building these high-powered systems for many years.”

According to Meta, RSC is “up and running today,” but a phase two build is underway, upon the completion of which RSC will be “the fastest AI supercomputer in the world”.

“We expect such a step function change in compute capability to enable us not only to create more accurate AI models for our existing services, but also to enable completely new user experiences, especially in the metaverse. Our long-term investments in self-supervised learning and in building next-generation AI infrastructure with RSC are helping us create the foundational technologies that will power the metaverse and advance the broader AI community as well,” ends the blog.

The subject of the metaverse has been a hot topic for several leading games industry figures. Back in December, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that “it’s easy for a lot of tech companies to describe why the metaverse might be better but their company,” while PlayStation inventor Ken Kutaragi says he “can’t see the point” in the metaverse.

Advertisement

In other news, Rare has said that 2022 will be the “biggest year yet” for Sea Of Thieves, and has announced a preview livestream to showcase the content yet to come.