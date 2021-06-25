Falcom announces four ‘Trails’ games coming West for the first time

Japanese RPG developer Nihon Falcom has announced four new games will be coming to the West for the first time.

The titles were confirmed during a live concert that took place earlier today (June 25) to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary.

During the livestream, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails From Zero, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails To Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie were each revealed with short animated trailers confirming their release to “all platforms”, which include PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

The Trails series is part of Falcom’s long-running The Legend Of Heroes franchise. Its story arcs are however all connected in the same continent of Zemuria, with characters from one series appearing in the other.

The series consists of games from the Liberl arc, the Crossbell arc, and the Erebonia arc, the latter of which forms the four titles from The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel.

A quartet of legendary titles from Nihon Falcom are coming to the west! Experience the Crossbell duology, unravel the fates of Erebonia's greatest heroes, and discover adventures beyond the horizon! pic.twitter.com/n9dMjcCb2T — NISAmerica (@NISAmerica) June 25, 2021

Trails From Zero and Trails To Azure come from the Crossbell arc, which have never been released outside of Japan. These have therefore been in heavy demand from fans who have wanted to experience the entire Trails series.

Trails From Zero is confirmed for release in Fall 2022, while Trails To Azure will release in 2023.

Trails Into Reverie is considered an ‘epilogue’ to the Crossbell and Erebonia arcs, where players will play as the games’ respective protagonists Lloyd Bannings, Rean Schwarzer, and a new mysterious character called ‘C’. It also has a release window of 2023.

Also slated for 2023, The Legend Of Natuya: Boundless Trails is an action RPG set in another world from the Trails games. It was originally released for PSP in Japan.

The four titles are being localised by NIS America, who published the Trails Of Cold Steel series in Europe and the US. While releases on different platforms have differed in the past, with Switch and PC ports coming months after launching on PS4, it appears the newly announced titles will release simultaneously.

NIS America is also publishing Monark, a brand new RPG from former Shin Megami Tensei developers.