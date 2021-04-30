‘Fall Guys’ delayed for Xbox and Nintendo Switch, but crossplay is coming

Mediatonic has delayed the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of Fall Guys from its summer release window.

While a new release date hasn’t been given, it appears the extra wait will allow for new features.

In a new post on the official Fall Guys website, the team wrote that one of the features they want to add to the game is crossplay.

Referring to Mediatonic’s acquisition by Epic Games, they said: “This is something we’re super thrilled about, as it now gives our team access to a whole host of new tools to enhance the experience of those who are down with the Crown; from the Blunderdome vets to the first-time stumblers, no matter where you play.”

However, it appears that including these new features in Fall Guys means that more time is needed for them to be implemented, in time for the Switch and Xbox releases originally scheduled for this summer.

“While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we’re super grateful for your patience,” the post continued.

“This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice.”

Fall Guys is currently in the middle of its season 4, featuring seven new sci-fi themed rounds. A season 4.5 update is also due soon.