‘Fall Guys’ launches limited-time Sweet Thieves challenge

Fall Guys has launched a limited-time Live Event called Sweet Thieves, which runs until March 13.

The challenge went live yesterday (March 8) and sees players doing battle in a capture-the-flag style contest.

Announcing the challenge, Fall Guys explained: “Guardians must protect the candy. Find the thieves and send them to jail. Thieves must steal that precious candy. Find and deliver pieces to your base. Be sneaky! Thieves can push-to-walk in this mode.”

Advertisement

The announcement came alongside a trailer for the challenge, which can be seen below.

“Thieves, are you in the mood for committing grand theft of the candy variety? Guardians, are you up for apprehending sneaky criminals? Jump into Fall Guys and play Sweet Thieves to satiate your craving for candy crime and affinity for Blunderdome JUSTICE,” reads another Tweet.

Earlier this week, Fall Guys added an Astro Bot costume as well as a T-Rex skin to the game.

beep boop 🤖 astrobot is coming to fall guys very soon!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vz9GPRsnWa — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) March 6, 2022

Writing on the PS blog, developers Mediatonic explained: “We think of a Fall Guys costume like real clothes made for your bean’s bulbous body. It’s like a fashion designer’s dream.”

Advertisement

“We pour all of our crazy, silly, clumsy personality into every single one. From the iconic Astro to something cute and cuddly (and also a bit terrifying) with the T-Rex. Without blowing our own trumpet too much… we think we’ve nailed it.”

Previously, Fall Guys has seen crossover events with much loved characters. Last September, Super Monkey Ball came to the game. Before that, Disney’s The Jungle Book also featured, as well as Ratchet and Clank.

Mediatonic has also revealed that releasing the delayed version of Fall Guys on Xbox and Nintendo Switch is one of the studio’s “top priorities in active development”.

The game was originally supposed to release on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms last summer before it was delayed. As it stands, no new release date has been announced.