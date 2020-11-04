‘Fall Guys’: Mediatonic teases new level with big fans and tiny hammers

Mediatonic has begun teasing a new update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The update is reportedly called “Fan Big Yeet Little”, according to the game’s Twitter account. The developer says that it has been been “working really hard” on the update for a month, although did not announce a release date for the new content.

Mediatonic also detailed a new feature it calls “little yeetus”, which will be “hidden throughout the levels,” but with a very low probability of appearing. The “little yeetus” feature is likely a miniature version of “Big Yeetus”, a giant swinging hammer that was introduced into the game during Season 1 in September. The update will also feature a new level called Big Fans.

Advertisement

Check out the tweets below.

You see, it's clever because there's little yeetus' hidden throughout the levels Very small – very low probability Also there's a new level called Big Fans Fan Big Yeet Little Perfection 😗👌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 3, 2020

The news of a new content update and level comes less than a month after the developers announced that it was working on a number of level variations that would arrive in a mid-season update.

The mid-season update will reportedly follow in the footsteps of Season 1’s update, and will implement new features in pre-existing levels to make the popular battle royale game tougher for gamers.

Advertisement

The game has also received a new Godzilla-themed skin beginning from Tuesday, November 3 onwards. The skin, which is expected to be available via the in-game store only until November 6, can be earned after players have won 10 crowns.

Like the Sonic The Hedgehog skin, which was made available in October, both the top and bottom halves of the skin will cost five crowns each, and will have to be purchased before November 6. Upon purchase, players will be able to use the skin throughout the remainder of the current season, as well as all future seasons.