‘Fall Guys’ plans festival-themed Party Spectacular for Season Six

The details of Fall Guys’ sixth season have been revealed, with the battle royale getting a festival-themed Party Spectacular.

Season Six launches on Tuesday (November 30) and brings five new rounds to the game

The first new round is Full Tilt which is described as a “fiendishly fresh take on a Fall Guys classic”. There’s also the “totally tubular” Pipe Dream which will provide players with a vacuum-tube-based maze challenge on every visit and Airtime, which will see players battling in a trapeze-filled stage designed around “aerial agility”.

There’s also Leading Light, which will focus on stealing the spotlight while dealing with fans, turntables, and other hazards. Lastly, there’s Party Promenade, a “celebration of clumsiness” packed with vacuum tubes, water balloon cannons, and more.

Alongside the new rounds, Party Spectacular brings with it 25 new costumes and a 50-tier progression track with rewards i​​including over 20,000 Kudos, over 20 Crowns, plus various theme-appropriate costumes, ranging from a summer hippy look to Big Yeetus outfit. There’s also two Ghost of Tsushima costumes up for grabs, themed around Jin and The Ghost.

Away from the party, the new season of Fall Guys sees the return of custom usernames and cross-progression between PlayStation and PC. To celebrate the PlayStation crossover, there will also be a special LittleBigPlanet-themed limited-time event in Season Six. Running from December 1-15, players will need to complete a series of challenges in order to earn points and unlock various Sackboy-themed prizes.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch and Xbox release of Fall Guys would be delayed as the team wanted to continue working on cross-play.

“While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we’re super grateful for your patience,” developers said in a statement.