‘Fall Guys’ player count rises on Steam despite being delisted

Following the release of Fall Guys‘ new free-to-play model, the Steam player count has shot up after being delisted.

Fall Guys Season 1: Free For All released on June 21 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The relaunch also coincided with the Epic Games Store release on PC since Epic Games acquired developer Mediatonic.

This new platform launch meant that the game was delisted from Steam, but didn’t affect players who already own the game.

Despite the game being delisted, that didn’t stop current owners of the game on Steam joining in on the relaunch. According to Steam Charts, Fall Guys has reached a 24-hour peak of 59,554 players (via, PCGamer).

As of writing, the game currently has over 49,000 concurrent players on the platform. The successful numbers could be due to the fact that the game now allows cross-play and cross-progression with the new version.

This means players are now able to form a party with their friends regardless of the platform they’re playing on.

It’s also likely that Fall Guys Season 1: Free For All has drawn in players with brand new, free content. All players can get their hands on the Legacy Pack which includes several character costumes, a nickname and nameplate, and the season pass for season one.

Players were previously required to pay for additional content, so the free Legacy Pack seems to be a successful incentive.

The relaunch of the game caused some troubles at first with some players experiencing server issues and were unable to find matches due to the high demand.

