‘Fall Guys’ raises $1million in charity for Special Effect

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic has announced that the game’s Battle Of The Brands charity auction has come to an end, with the winning bid coming in at US$1million.

Two weeks after challenging brands that were jumping on the Fall Guys bandwagon to put their mouth where their mouth is, Mediatonic has announced that the winning donation bid comes as a team effort four donors: popular streamers Ninja, MrBeast, as well as Aim Lab and G2 Esports.

Check out the announcement below.

🏆 BIDDING IS FINISHED 🏆 THE WINNERS ARE:@G2esports @Ninja @AimLab @MrBeastYT With a combined donation of $1,000,000 for @SpecialEffect Probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????https://t.co/Q2G3h9UyDh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

Advertisement

The entirety of the money raised will be donated to Special Effect, a U.K.–based charity which uses special technology to enhance the quality of life for people who have severe physical challenges due to a disability, traumatic injury, or a chronic illness. The gaming-focused charity works closely with the games industry around the world – but particularly in Europe – for most of its funding.

Special Effect took to Twitter to thank the donors, and shared a minute-long clip that explained how the charity organisation works. It noted that the donation is “invaluable in making up our funding shortfall due to COVID-19”. Check out the clip below.

Unbelievable! THANK YOU to the winners @aimlab, @G2esports, @MrBeastYT, @Ninja & everyone who bid, and to @FallGuysGame for making it all possible. Your generosity will enable us to continue making gaming dreams come true for people with physical disabilities around the world!💙 https://t.co/cBKDIBwN4p pic.twitter.com/HD16H07BML — SpecialEffect (@SpecialEffect) August 31, 2020

Mediatonic later noted that its artists have started to work with the auction winners on their custom skins, and confirmed that it will “ include 4 costumes as a special thank you to the amazing people that made this possible”.

Advertisement

In other Fall Guys news, the recently released game has shattered multiple records worldwide, becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time, and garnering over 7million players on Steam alone within the span of a month of its release.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available on PC and PS4.