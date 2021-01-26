Mediatonic have announced a mid-season update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knock Out, which will include an array of new rounds, obstacles, and costumes.

Teasing more than 40 new variations to the existing levels, the Fall Guys Twitter account made the announcement yesterday (January 25).

What will be in Season 3.5? 😎🆒 A brand new level 😎🆒 40+ new variations for our existing levels 😎🆒 Fall Feed 👀 😎🆒 New DLC pack! 😎🆒 Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes available in regular store! 😎🆒 New shows and costumes to go live over the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/2rPEuIIjZO — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) January 25, 2021

After last December’s release of ‘Season 3: Winter Knockout’, in which seven new rounds were introduced, this update has been informally titled ‘Season 3.5: Stop It With The Yeets Name It Anything Else Just Don’t Include The Word Yeet Please I’m Begging You’.

A new Fall Guys DLC pack was also announced, along with a brand new level and the introduction of new shows and costumes. Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes will all be coming to the regular store.

Some fans questioned the decision to add 40 variants of existing levels rather than create more brand new levels, to which the Fall Guys Twitter account responded “*Cries in Game Dev*”.

*Cries in Game Dev* — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) January 25, 2021

Recently, publisher Devolver Digital refuted claims that the game would be coming to Xbox Game Pass any time soon. The official Xbox Instagram account appeared to suggest the addition, to which Devolver stated that the information is “incorrect” and that “there are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass”.

Fall Guys proved to be one of the most played new releases of 2020, making Steam’s top 100 games of the year, and receiving multiple updates mid-season alongside the regular seasons.