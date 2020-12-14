‘Fall Guys’ Season 3 will add seven new levels, over 30 different skins

Mediatonic’s hit battle royale game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will include a beefy roster of new additions when Season 3 kicks off this week.

Scheduled to go live on Tuesday, December 15, the upcoming season of Fall Guys is set to add seven new levels, over 30 new skins and “many more festive surprises yet to be revealed,” Mediatonic shared on Twitter.

"Season 3 will add 7 new levels, 30+ news skins, and 'many more festive surprises yet to be revealed'. IGN will be exclusively revealing some of that new content later this week, so make sure to check back with us." – @IGN#FallGuysSeason3 releases on December 15th!

Fans were given their first look at the upcoming season during last week’s The Game Awards, where the game clinched a win for Best Community Support. During the show, Mediatonic premiered a new trailer which confirmed the season’s start date and provided hints as to what players can expect.

New in-game obstacles were also shown, including a giant boxing glove that pops out of walls and sends players flying backwards, along with a spinning wheel with holes for players to jump through.

The trailer also offered glimpses at new skins such as Krampus, a penguin, a one based on The Nutcracker, a polar bear and regular player skins decked out with scarfs, mittens and earmuffs.

The winter season for Fall Guys was originally teased last month after fans pieced together a jigsaw puzzle from 300 separate image files that revealed the key art for Season 3.

Four new costumes coming to Fall Guys Season 3 were also recently shown – a red-nosed reindeer, a Christmas candle, a Yeti, and a blue princess – all of which are based around the new winter theme.