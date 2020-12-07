Four new costumes revealed ahead of ‘Fall Guys’ Season 3

The official Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter page has revealed four costumes for the upcoming Season 3.

Following on from Season 2’s Medieval theme, Season 3 is going for a winter theme. Last month, Fall Guys made hundreds of individual jpeg files available for download, then asked fans to piece them together in a jigsaw puzzle to reveal the logo.

These four costumes are a red-nosed reindeer, a Christmas candle, an icy Yeti, and what looks like a blue princess. It may be a version of the Virgin Mary, or perhaps a parody of Frozen’s Queen Elsa.

Here's the 4 costumes of the costumes from Season 3! If you'd like to see more… make sure you watch The Game Awards with Geoff Keighley 10th December

As well as revealing the four costumes, Fall Guys promised new reveals would be coming at The Game Awards with Geoff Keighley. Season 2 was officially revealed at Gamescom, also hosted by Keighley.

Fall Guys has been a smash hit since its launch this summer. It is the most downloaded title in PS+ history, and broke the 7million barrier on Steam. The game also raised over $1million for charity Special Effect, and was recently played by BTS in their web series Run BTS.

It has been hinted that Doomguy from Doom could be added to the game, following an exchange between each game’s Twitter page. He doesn’t quite fit the winter theme, but Sonic the Hedgehog was added to the Medieval theme, so a Doom/Fall Guys crossover remains possible.