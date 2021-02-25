‘Fall Guys’ teases futuristic theme for Season 4 update

The next season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout looks like it will be set in the future.

The game teased the news on its official Twitter account on Tuesday (February 23), indicating that players will be traveling to 4041.

The tweet didn’t give any idea of what players can expect from the new season, or even a date for when it would begin. However, judging from the robot emojis, retro noises and 80s neon, it’s likely the game’s creators are hinting some gaming nostalgia may be on the way in the form of new skins.

For Season 4, we're traveling to the future… 🤖 FALL GUYS 4041 🤖 Giveaway to celebrate:

– Follow us and retweet this tweet

– Finish this sentence in your own words as a reply:#FallGuysSeason4 is 20 winners will get 20 crowns each! 👀 pic.twitter.com/USrruU7LtT — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) February 23, 2021

Mediatonic are also celebrating Fall Guys Season 4 with a giveaway, asking followers to retweet and finish the sentence, “#FallGuysSeason4 is”. 20 winners will get 20 crowns each.

The game has already had a few crossover skins with other game franchises, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Doom Eternal, and Cuphead, which just went live this week.

As one of the Top 100 games of 2020 on Steam, Fall Guys has already been enjoying a lot of success. It’s gearing up to expand its audience as the game has now been confirmed to be arriving on both Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms this summer.

It is however unlikely that the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, after publisher Devolver Digital had previously refuted these claims.

Fall Guys is currently in Season 3.5, which received a whole host of updates including one new level and over 40 new variations of existing levels.