‘Fall Guys’ to utilise same anti-cheat system as ‘Fortnite’

Mediatonic has announced that it will soon implement the anti-cheat system Epic Games uses for Fortnite for its hit battle royale game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The developer took to Twitter to announce the news. While a release date for the coming update with the anti-cheat system has not been announced, gamers can expect it to arrive in a “couple of weeks”.

“We’re really sorry about the cheating problem!” the studio said. “We’re expanding the current detection system this week to improve things,” the developer wrote. “We also have a BIG update in the next couple of weeks that adds the same anti-cheat used by games such as Fortnite.”

We're really sorry about the cheating problem! We're expanding the current detection system this week to improve things We also have a BIG update in the next couple of weeks that adds the same anti-cheat used by games such as Fortnite Thanks for bearing with us! [Not BeanBot] — Fall Guys | BeanBot Activated 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) September 6, 2020

Since the game launched on August 4, players have discovered a myriad of ways to cheat in the popular battle royale game, which includes them discovering hacks to run faster and float over opponents. “Cheating and other hacks to boost performance take away from the enjoyment of everyone and we are actively working to address this now,” the developer told Gamespot in August.

Since its launch, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has broken several records, becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time in just three weeks. The game also sold over 7million units on Steam for PC within its first month of launch.

Season two of Fall Guys is expected to arrive sometime in October, and will introduce a medieval theme. Mediatonic has released a preview of the upcoming second season, which will incorporate new mini-games and costumes into the mix to truly convey the feeling of the middle ages.