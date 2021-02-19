‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ announced for Summer Xbox release

Mediatonic have announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One over the Summer of 2021.

Fall Guys was one of the biggest games of 2020, allowing players from all over the world to compete for the coveted Blunderdome Crown. Mediatonic recently announced their aim to be on “every major platform”, expanding the range from PS4 and PC to Switch and now Xbox later this year.

“We haven’t said much about the roadmap for this, but what we can say is we want this to reach as many people as possible,” Said Mediatonic CEO Dave Bailey. “We want it to come to every major platform, and we’re working hard to achieve that.”

The recent Nintendo Direct revealed a Fall Guys release on the Switch is imminent, although neither release has been given a firm date.

Fall Guys managed to reach over 7million sold copies on Steam within its first month of release on PC, and became the most downloaded Playstation Plus title ever within the same time frame.

The most recent season, 3.5, introduced some quality of life updates to Fall Guys, removing obstacles that were causing stalemates and crafting new courses and skins. The new DLC includes outfits inspired by Sonic, Untitled Goose Game, and Godzilla.

When the announcement for Fall Guys Season 3.5 dropped, some fans were critical of the lack of new maps in favour of variations. In his interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Bailey went on to explain the team’s reasoning.

“We can’t just pull everyone from all the other teams, as some fans seem to think – that’s just not how it works,” he added. “We have other projects that we have obligations to and are passionate about continuing to support. Even if we wanted to, we couldn’t just put everyone on Fall Guys tomorrow so people will have to bear with us.”