‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ goes on a jungle adventure in Season 5

Mediatonic has announced that Jungle Adventure is the Season 5 theme for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The developer teased the new season with a jigsaw puzzle – called #BigJigsawus – shared on Twitter yesterday (July 13), calling on players to solve it together to reveal the theme.

It took the community just one hour and 12 minutes to solve the puzzle revealing the art for the jungle theme, which was tweeted for everyone else to see.

Advertisement

The image teases some of the costumes players can expect from the new season, including explorer and pirate outfits.

Wild animals can also be seen, including a pink rhino in the background, potentially teasing new courses with a few new surprises apart from just devious obstacles – although getting stuck in the mud looks like another possible hazard.

Wow… You solved #BigJigsawus in 1 hour and 12 minutes… The theme for Season 5 is JUNGLE ADVENTURE Here's the finished puzzle! pic.twitter.com/i23A0lie14 — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 5 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 13, 2021

Mediatonic has not provided any further details nor a date for when Season 5 will begin. The game is still currently in Season 4 – the 80s sci-fi-themed Fall Guys 4041, and came with seven new sci-fi themed rounds.

The current season is also the longest-running, having started on March 22, although it did receive a Season 4.5 update in May, which added two new rounds, custom lobbies, and a number of fixes.

Developers Mediatonic also added a number of crossover outfits including Bomberman, and even 2B from Nier: Automata.

Advertisement

There hasn’t yet been an update on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of Fall Guys, which were delayed from the summer release window. Mediatonic had previously said this was to allow time for features like cross-play to be enabled for all platforms.

Elsewhere, Shrek’s house is in the new map in Hunt: Showdown.