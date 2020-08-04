‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ is being review bombed after day one issues

Mediatonic released Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout today (August 4) and following day one server issues, the game has been review bombed on Steam.

The game has been available for PC and PS4 users, however many have taken to social media to let the developers know of server issues they have been experiencing. Due to players being unable to play online, the game has received a barrage of negative reviews on the Steam store page.

In a tweet from the official Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout page, the team revealed that the game is receiving negative scores and that it’s working hard to get the game running for all players.

Advertisement

“We’re currently being review-bombed on Steam,” the tweet began. “We’re working really hard to get running smoothly for SO MANY players! We know it’s super frustrating, but if you could hold off from negatively reviewing – Until you get chance to play the game, it would really help us out.”

We're currently being review-bombed on Steam… ☹️ We're working really hard to get running smoothly for SO MANY players! We know it's super frustrating, but if you could hold off from negatively reviewing – Until you get chance to play the game, it would really help us out ♥️ — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

The tweet sparked many fans to counter the dismissive reviews and in turn resulted in the game being “positive-bombed”, in the developers words in a follow-up tweet.

“You’ve positive-bombed our review score back to Mostly Positive,” the additional tweet read. “Thank you so much for your belief in what we’re building here!”

The tweet ended with the developer hoping that “server issues will continue to improve.” You can read the full tweet below:

Wow, you are seriously the best! You've positive-bombed our review score back to Mostly Positive! I didn't know that was a thing? Thank you so much for your belief in what we're building here! Hopefully server issues will continue to improve! ♥️ Community of The Year 2020 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6Cha74fwb4 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

Advertisement

According to Mediatonic earlier today, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout reached a figure of 120,000 users playing the game at once before the servers began experiencing issues. The game has also made the number one position on Steam’s Global Top Sellers list.

Part of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout‘s popularity is due to the fact the game is part of August’s PlayStation Plus games. This means that the title can be downloaded for PlayStation Plus members and joins Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered as the monthly games.