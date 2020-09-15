‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ releases massive mid-season update

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has released a mid-season update which brings new round variations and anti-cheater implementations.

Out of all the new features, the randomised mix-up in level design is set to be the biggest, offering new ways to tackle familiar levels. Random rotations will add numerous new obstacles such as spinning contraptions and tumbling fruit, to ensure consistent level variation. Reliable door patterns in modes such as ‘Gate Crash’ will also have new alternate routes.

The other major inclusion to gauntlets is the Big Yeetus hammer, which was announced earlier this month (September). With substantial force, players can be thrown across the map by the hammer. Its addition adds a risk and reward mentality for those who choose to use it.

To combat cheaters on PC, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will now be using Epic Games’ Easy Anti-Cheat service. The industry leading tool works in the background, countering hacking and cheating through multiplayer PC games. It’s currently used by titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Finally, an array of bug fixes and improvements have been added to result in a smoother experience. The full list of changes can be seen here.

Check out all the implementations in the trailer below:

In a recent attempt to combat cheaters within Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, developer Mediatonic previously created a secret server to trap cheaters.

The said server would matchmake any players who had been identified as cheating within the game, pitting them against one another. However, problems quickly arose when matches weren’t filling up, resulting in cheaters finding other ways to bypass the system.

Season two of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is expected to begin next month (October) and will invoke a medieval theme with brand new stages, skins, and objects. Mediatonic recently gave a sneak-peek into the upcoming season, outlining the theme in greater detail.