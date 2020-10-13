‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ to add a ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ skin

Sonic The Hedgehog is coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as a new exclusive skin.

As revealed during a livestream by developer Mediatonic, Sega’s very own mascot, Sonic The Hedgehog, will be the latest limited-time skins available to purchase in the popular battle roayle.

It will be obtainable from the in-game store from October 14. To fully gain the outfit, players will require ten crowns to obtain both parts, while the top and bottom halves will cost five crowns each.

Check out the Sonic The Hedgehog outfit below:

Many other games have received a crossover treatment with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Portal 2 fans were treated to the P-Body skin, Gris from the game of the same name and Alyx from Half-Life: Alyx. The game’s community manager was also celebrated with his own unique skin.

The Sonic The Hedgehog skin is the latest addition to the game since the launch of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout season 2, which has changed up the title with a medieval theme. Alongside new outfits such as witches, mages, knights and dragons being added, the new season also introduced multiple new stages.

Each embodies the medieval theme through unique new elements. Obstacle races incorporate traps such as swinging axes in an attempt to eliminate opponents, whilst another new map has players scrambling to push blocks together in an attempt to scale walls.

The release of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout instantly proved a success as the game became the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time, alongside selling 7million copies on Steam.