‘Fall Guys’ developer wants the game to be on “every major platform”

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic says it wants the colourful battle royale to be available on “every major platform”.

READ MORE: We need to solve the toxicity within video games

In a recent interview with gamesindustry.biz, Mediatonic CEO Dave Bailey made it clear the company is “working hard” to bring to the game to “as many people as possible”. Currently, Fall Guys is only available on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

“We haven’t said much about the roadmap for this, but what we can say is we want this to reach as many people as possible,” he said. “We want it to come to every major platform, and we’re working hard to achieve that.” However, Bailey did not mention any special platforms, although the report did note that a moblie version of the game is in the works – but only for China.

Advertisement

Bailey also elaborated on how the team at Mediatonic have been working to meet the fans’ “insatiable” appetite for seasonal content drops. Fall Guys Season 3.5 is set to include a variety of new levels and costumes when it debuts. Still, fans asked more of Mediatonic, wondering why there was only one new map.

“We can’t just pull everyone from all the other teams, as some fans seem to think – that’s just not how it works,” Bailey explained. “We have other projects that we have obligations to and are passionate about continuing to support. Even if we wanted to, we couldn’t just put everyone on Fall Guys tomorrow so people will have to bear with us.”

Mediatonic recently lined out its plans for Fall Guys Season 3.5 in a tweet, calling out “40+ new variations” on existing levels, a new DLC pack, and plenty of other additions for fans to look forward to.

Earlier this month, Fall Guys publisher Devolver Digital shot down a rumour that the game would be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. The compnay said in a tweet that the information was “incorrect” and that “there are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass”.