‘Fallout 3’ and ‘The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion’ remasters appear to leak

Court documents from Microsoft suggest Bethesda Softworks has remasters for Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion in the works.

In a Resetera post published today (September 19), an image appearing to be a “title release schedule” for Microsoft was shared, taken from court documents related to the company’s ongoing Activision Blizzard acquisition.

While the schedule begins with releases from 2020, such as Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, a number of unannounced projects are also listed.

This includes a remaster for Bethesda Softworks’ role-playing game The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, which was listed as launching in 2022. There’s also a remake for post-apocalyptic shooter Fallout 3 marked down for 2024.

However, certain dates – such as Redfall being listed for 2021 when it only launched this year – suggest this release schedule, if legitimate, is no longer accurate.

These remasters would come at a time when both Fallout and The Elder Scrolls are going to be without new entries for a while. Bethesda released Starfield this month, and while early development of The Elder Scrolls 6 has started, it’s expected to take a number of years to complete. Fallout fans will be waiting even longer for a new instalment, as Fallout 5 won’t arrive until after The Elder Scrolls 6.

If the release schedule is to be believed, remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion were planned to launch when each game turned 16.

Beyond Bethesda’s remasters, the court document also listed a number of planned games that have not been announced by Microsoft. That includes Dishonored 3, a sequel to 2022’s Ghostwire: Tokyo, and a new Doom game.

Though it’s unclear if Oblivion‘s remaster is still happening, a fan-made remake using The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is planned to launch in 2025 or sooner.

“We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimation,” shared the mod’s creators.