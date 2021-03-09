‘Fallout 4’ mod brings the Responders into the Commonwealth

Modders have brought the Responders Faction from Fallout 76 into Fallout 4.

The Commonwealth Responders mod, made by Nexus Mods user TU3SD4Y is described as “an ambitious Fallout 4 quest mod that transports the remnants of the famed Responder faction from Fallout 76 to the Commonwealth.”

The mod promises to let players “embark on a suspenseful adventure with the last surviving member of the Commonwealth Responders.” and in doing so, rebuild the Responders faction in Fallout 4.

In terms of features, the mod adds 28 new quests, 27 new outfits, 30 new buildable items, and 52 buildable signs to the game, and also increases the build area of Jamaica Plain so that players can create a fitting Responder settlement.

Once players get the settlement up and running, they will be able to recruit new members to aid and defend the territory. Players are able to download the mod on PC and Xbox versions of Fallout 4, and requires the Automatron DLC to be installed.

The page also contains instructions on how to start the quest line in the mod: “Walk over the Sanctuary Bridge. For the people that have issues with the radio signal: Go to the top of Lexington Apartments or walk into the Courtyard of Mystic pines. It will skip the radio part.”

Recently a Fallout: New Vegas mod was released after seven years of development. The Frontier mode was described as a “new game sized modification” and featured over 45 hours of new quest content, including “tens of thousands of lines of new voided dialogue”.