‘Fallout 76’ kicks off the next update with a shiny new Gold Rush event

Ahead of Fallout 76‘s next update, Bethesda has announced that players now have more ways to strike it rich with this weekend’s Gold Rush event.

On Thursday (July 29), Bethesda launched the Gold Rush Weekend event as a way for players to earn some extra gold. To do so, Bethesda’s blog states Fallout 76 players must “visit the gold press machines in Foundation and Crater to exchange your treasury notes for up to double the normal amount of gold bullion.”

This week in Inside the Vault for #Fallout76 ✅ Season 5 Radio Plays!

✅ Update coming August 3rd.

✅ Gold Rush weekend event and Minerva's Big Sale. Read it here: https://t.co/ZPZ0pBTJcu pic.twitter.com/U14N9aAXT9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 29, 2021

During the event, players will be able to earn up to 800 gold bullions per day, which Bethesda notes will be handy “when our newest gold bullion vendor, Minerva, hosts her big sale from August 5-9. During that time, she’ll have a greatly expanded inventory”.

The event started on July 29 and will conclude on August 2, which is a day before Fallout 76‘s next update launches.

While the update will add new cosmetics to the atomic shop, it won’t bring too much new content to the game. Instead, Bethesda has confirmed that this update will “implement fixes for a variety of issues, many of which were reported to us by players”. This update is planned to arrive on August 3, and patch notes will be released during maintenance downtime carried out on the day.

This bug-fixing patch will arrive a month ahead of Fallout Worlds, a much bigger update which will bring custom servers to the Fallout 76.

Finally, Bethesda has shared that their latest three-part radio drama, ‘K.D. Inkwell In Escape From The 42nd Century‘, will soon be available for players to listen to in-game. The drama follows time-traveler K.D. Inkwell, who travels to a dystopian future in search of answers to questions such as “why are those dolphins walking?”

