‘Fallout: London’ developers have been offered jobs by Bethesda

Bethesda has hired the technical advisor from the development team behind the ambitious upcoming Fallout: London mod.

The announcement came via a statement posted on June 30, stating that Ryan Johnson would be leaving to join Bethesda as an Associate Level Designer. It’s noted that the team knew about Johnson’s departure ahead of time, and was able to accommodate his leaving without issue. Johnson had also finished his “expected level design tasks as well as a few extra ones”, so it doesn’t appear that the project’s development will slow down following his absence.

We have a few very special and bittersweet announcements for you all today. Please read: pic.twitter.com/nZihjqSifH — Fallout London (@FalloutLondon) June 30, 2022

It’s also stated that Project Lead Dean Carter was offered a position at Bethesda’s UK Branch to work on multiplayer project Fallout 76, but declined in order to continue working on the Fallout: London mod until its completion.

In May, NME had the opportunity to discuss the project with Carter, including the inspiration behind the project, the team’s own unique vision for the Fallout universe in a UK setting, and the attention to lore. While the team is aiming to get the core of Fallout 4 in the mod, they’re also pulling heavily from Fallout: New Vegas for inspiration, with the factions of London being comparable to the warring groups in Obsidian’s 2010 entry.

The mod has been in development since 2019, with its main map being similar in scale to Fallout 4’s, and the five hub areas being comparable to the size of the Far Harbour DLC. Fallout: London is slated to release in 2023.

