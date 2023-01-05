‘Fallout: London’ shows off killer crabs, walking mines and working trains in new video update

The team behind Fallout: London, a total conversion mod of Fallout 4, has shared a new video update which shows off killer crabs, murderous postboxes and a fully working railway system.

The downloadable content (DLC) sized mod for the Bethesda game is set for release sometime in 2023, with the development team creating new quests, stories, and open-world environments to explore.

In the mod, which has been in development since 2019, players will be able to explore an original story in a post-apocalyptic London from the Fallout universe. Even though Fallout: London isn’t an official expansion to the franchise, the development team has previously stated that it wants to adhere to the series’ canon, and make sure that any new concepts feel like they fit within the franchise.

Fallout: London – 4th Quarter 2022 Progress Videohttps://t.co/pzbEK4ELik We have uploaded a new video for you all to see. It'll be launching on Youtube soon at 22:00GMT! We would like to thank you for your support. Stay safe and remember. Mind the gap. — Fallout London (@FalloutLondon) January 2, 2023

Sharing a new video update, the development team showed off the new, fully working train system. “London Underground, eat your heart out,” said Fallout: London’s Kat ‘Popelady’ Welsford. “You saw a sneak peak [of the trains] in our original trailer, but back then they were just sideways elevators. Now, [we have] fully rigged and animated train systems. You can fully board them, then travel and fight, to the next station.”

“Feeling adventurous and rebellious? Well, we worked that one out too,” she continued as the video shows footage of a player getting seriously injured after standing too close to the tracks.

Lead 3D artist Matthew ‘MrSandman’ Espinosa then shared an update on killer robots, including a mobile postbox armed with a buzzsaw and a series of walking sea mines.

2D artist Charo ‘CharoMiami’ Alejandro offered a glimpse at the 005 magazine series, which pay homage to a certain secret agent with a licence to kill. “Scour the London wasteland to [find them] and boost your stats,” said Alejandro. Players will also be able to see the artwork on posters across Fallout: London.

The video also shows off killer crabs and the Isle Of The Dogs syndicate, a criminal organisation that operates out of what was once Canary Wharf. The syndicate serve as merchants and run one of the larger scavenger operations in the city.

“They’re very wealthy, with a professional, criminal vibe. Imagine something between the London Mafia and The Kray Twins, but with much better dress style,” explains the video, before introducing players to their opponents, The Vagabonds, whose leader was murdered by the Isle Of The Dogs syndicate “during a Fallout: London specific event known as the Red Treaty.”

Last year, it was confirmed that Fallout: London had removed a zombie version of Queen Elizabeth II following her death. As to what will replace it, “you’ll have to wait and see”.

Speaking to NME, the team behind Fallout: London revealed that it will include original music inspired by the works of iconic British artists like The Beatles and David Bowie.