‘Fallout: New Vegas 2’ is reportedly in “early” discussions

Obsidian and Microsoft are reportedly discussing the possibility of Fallout: New Vegas 2, however the source for these claims says the game would be “years and years away.”

According to journalist Jeff Grubb (via VGC), Fallout New Vegas creator Obisidian is in talks with Microsoft to create a sequel to the 2010 RPG.

“This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and those words are ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2‘,” said Grubb on his show GrubbSnax.

Advertisement

Grubb reports that “a lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there’s a lot of interest to make it happen,” but he also notes that any potential game would be “years and years away.”

“There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality.”

In 2013 Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart said the studio would “love to do Fallout: New Vegas 2” and said it would be set on the West Coast because “we’re West Coast People”.

On what a potential sequel may involve, Urquhart said “it could be LA. Fallout LA. That could be interesting. It’d probably be The Boneyard, which is from Fallout 1. It could be very different. It could be almost a Walking Dead meets Fallout-like thing because of all the radiation.”

Although there were reports of Obsidian and Bethesda having a strained relationship following the launch of Fallout: New Vegas in 2010, both companies are now owned by Microsoft.

Advertisement

Obsidian was acquired by the company back in 2018, while Microsoft only closed its Bethesda acquisition in 2021.

Despite launching over a decade ago, Fallout: New Vegas still boasts a vibrant modding scene and passionate fans. Last year, one particularly ambitious modder recreated the entirety of New Vegas in Fallout 4 – bringing the New Vegas Strip into a much more modern engine.

In other gaming news, Ukrainian Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World has asked the games industry to “help those in need”, following war breaking out in the studio’s home country yesterday (February 24) as Russia sent military troops into Ukraine.