‘Fallout: New Vegas’ director would be open to returning to the series

Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer has said that he would be open to returning to the series again.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games about the development and release of his latest game from Obsidian Entertainment, Pentiment, Sawyer was asked whether he would ever return to the Fallout series (via VGC).

Sawyer discussed his experience creating Fallout: New Vegas, saying that the game was “a crazy development because it was only 18 months” but was “super fulfilling and super fantastic.”

Advertisement

“I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working in it again, but you know, we’ll see where the future takes me,” Sawyer said. The director went on to discuss his dream Fallout setting as either California or the Midwest, and said “there’s lots of cool opportunities.”

“I’m a big believer in finding things that, obviously I have to be passionate about it as a director, but also that the team is really excited about, and also that works within the larger idea of the property.”

In October, Obisidian founder Feargus Urquhart shared that the studio would make another Fallout game if given the opportunity. Urquhart said he would be “surprised” if the game does not come up as a potential future project for the studio.

“Working on something like Pentiment, which is just its own thing in the middle of nowhere, I can kind of make decisions more or less however I want, but when it’s part of a larger IP and franchise it has to kind of work within a larger vision of ‘what is Fallout?’ and I don’t get to decide everything about that, it’s not my thing,” Sawyer continued.

Elsewhere, the director explained that Pentiment would not exist without Xbox Game Pass.

Advertisement

In other news, The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has been rated in Korea.