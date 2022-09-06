‘Fallout: New Vegas’ mod restores cut content from over a decade ago

A Fallout: New Vegas mod, created by user LDTheCourier, has restored content that was cut from the classic RPG’s original console release.

Fallout: New Vegas launched way back in 2010 on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. Due to the hardware limitations of the time, a number of small details were removed from the game, as they would cause problems on console.

LDtheCourier’s mod, which is available on Nexus Mods, restores this cut content – which includes more NPC animations, improved NPC AI and additional enemy spawns. With the addition of cut NPCs, this mod restores game content that has been missing for over a decade now.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most noticeable change is that the mod adds new life to the citizens of the Wasteland. In the vanilla version of the game, NPCs stay rooted to the spot. With this mod, NPCs now have a range of idle animations, freeing them to sleep, smoke or leave their homes to visit other areas.

The mod also adds an entire town that was dropped from the game’s original release. The town of Underpass has been restored, and is now populated with a number of the game’s removed NPCs as well as its original settlers. Additional cut NPCs have been restored to the various towns across the game’s world, including a fully-voiced character who can be found on the road from Goodsprings to Primm.

Fallout: New Vegas, considered by many to be the best in the series, owes a lot to the thriving modding community that has kept it alive all these years – with mods ranging from simple bug and crash fixes to a whole host of new content to spice up the Wasteland.

There is yet more to come too, with the mod still being a work in progress. Planned additions include the introduction of caravan routes from the Mojave Outpost to Primm and Goodsprings, and more NPCs who will roam from town to town, adding new life to the game’s world.

In other gaming news, New Blood Interactive’s first-person stealth game Gloomwood has launched in Early Access.