‘Fallout’ receives new line of figurines from Hero Collector

Post-apocalyptic RPG series Fallout is to receive a new line of statuettes from UK collectibles company Hero Collector.

The series will be the first time Hero Collector – owned by Eaglemoss Publishing, and known for its partworks collections featuring pop culture properties including Star Trek and Marvel – has produced a line based on a video game property. The move follows the company partnering with Fallout developer Bethesda Softworks in 2020.

The line will kick off with four figures drawn from the Fallout universe. Each stands approximately 12cm tall, is sculpted at a 1:16 scale, will be hand-painted, and each comes in a window box for collectors who prefer to display without opening.

The range’s first offerings will be Fallout 4’s Sole Survivor, synth detective Nick Valentine, a RobCo Protectron robot, and a Feral Ghoul. These first four figures are expected to arrive in November 2021, and will retail for £19.99/$24.99 each. Fans can pre-order them now direct from the creators.

The selection of figures seems to be drawn from in-game characters, which might explain the absence of the series’ iconic Vault Boy mascot. However, Hero Collector says “fans should stay tuned for further details, including the reveal of more statuettes and figurines based on the world of Fallout“.

It also teases collectibles to come from “other Bethesda franchises”, though nothing further has been announced yet. Given the publisher’s IP catalogue consists of fan favourites such as Skyrim, Wolfenstein, and Prey, plus the upcoming Deathloop and Starfield, there’s plenty of potential for the line.

