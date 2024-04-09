‘Fallout’ TV show’s first episode will be streamable on Twitch

Amazon‘s Fallout TV show, which launches April 11 on Prime, will air its first episode via several channels on its livestreaming platform, Twitch.

For people without Amazon’s Prime service, this will be a way to watch the first episode for free, and a way for the company to advertise their show and potentially get more Prime subscriptions.

The episode will be available to watch live via several people’s streams: Shroud, BrookeAB, TheOnlyRyann, DEERE, CohhCarnage, KingGothalion, ThatBronzeGirl, DansGaming, SweetTails, Elspeth, Techniq, Swiftor, GassyMexican, Tooniversal, and bloodyfaster.

The Fallout TV show is being produced by Kilter Films, the same company that made Westworld. It contains many staples from the video games: Vaults, ghouls, and the Brotherhood of Steel.

Adventuring through the Wasteland is dangerous, take a friend along for the journey. Join this awesome list of streamers to watch the first episode of #Fallout. LIVE on their Twitch channels April 11. pic.twitter.com/t3nbxwihY2 — Twitch (@Twitch) April 5, 2024

For fans of the game wondering if this show will be relevant to Fallout 5, it might be. Bethesda has confirmed that the Fallout series is canon. Bethesda‘s Todd Howard himself said the studio “views what’s happening in the show as canon”. He added that the show has found the right balance of violence and humour, a mix the game series is known for.

Howard also stated that he had to stop the Fallout show from using plot points planned for a Fallout 5 video game. Howard is an executive producer on the show, so he presumably has some sway over what goes in it.

He reiterated that Amazon had created its own original story, but he had to step in to ensure some elements that Bethesda were planning to use in Fallout 5 weren’t taken by the show instead.

The Fallout show is set in 2296, 219 years after the apocalyptic nuclear war that devastated the world, and nine years after the plot of Fallout 4. The story will follow a group of Vault dwellers emerging from their fallout shelters and reckoning with the world that’s been created above ground.

Just don’t expect to see Fallout 6 before The Elder Scrolls 6.