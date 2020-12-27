Fan celebrates PlayStation Anniversary by creating PS2 inspired PS5

Somebody has designed the PlayStation 5 to resemble the iconic PS2 console ahead of the company’s 30th Anniversary in 2025.

A Reddit user has made a fan made custom design for the PS5, based around the 30th anniversary for the PlayStation in the future. The design is reminiscent of the PS2, featuring many key features which makes the console recognisable.

The most noticeable design choice is to have the entire console in a black coating, to invoke the feeling of nostalgia. Currently, the system only comes in white, with its two removable faceplates.

One of the more unique features in the inclusion of the PlayStation logo, which was originally found on the disc drive for the PS2. In the custom design, it resides at the bottom of the console and on the side of the faceplate. It also replaces the PlayStation logo on the DualSense controller.

Finally, a special PlayStation 30th Anniversary sticker, with a mock batch number to suggest its limited edition, is also based at the bottom of one of the faceplates.

Check out the full design below:

Many have opposed the white design, hoping for various other colours to be available. While it’s possible for the PS5 faceplates to easily be removed, Sony is yet to confirm if any other iterations will be coming in the future.

An independent company known as CustomizeMyPlates original sought to create its own versions of faceplates as third-party PlayStation peripherals. It was reported that Sony allegedly threatened legal action over the company, forcing them to cease production. As a result, it was lead to refund all customers who had pre-ordered a PS5 faceplate.

