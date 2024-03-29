Fan-led ‘TimeSplitters Rewind’ project needs help due to the “state of the industry”

TimeSplitters Rewind, a fan-led project rebuilding the FPS’s multiplayer mode, has released a video asking for help.

TimeSplitters Rewind has been in the works since 2013 after securing permission from Crytek UK, who held the rights at the time [via Eurogamer].

The goal of the project is to recreate the addictive and chaotic multiplayer mode found in the original three TimeSplitters games.

Progress on TimeSplitters Rewind has been shared across regular updates over the years but in their first video since December 2022, organisers admit the project is getting harder to complete.

The “candid discussion” video starts with lead writer Jake ‘The Voice’ Parr saying that the team had made “great progress” with the project even if it “hadn’t always been as fast as we like”.

“With the state of the games industry, it has placed our developers into an incredibly challenging space where Rewind cannot be a focus for them. Whether that’s dealing with potential layoffs, an increasingly difficult job market, or, in the case of TimeSplitters, some changes to the landscape of the IP,” he added. Because TimeSplitters Rewind is a free project “it cannot be at the forefront for people. In order to finish this game, we truly need more help.”

Parr went on to ask for character artists, animators, environment artists, a technical designer and someone to fix bugs. “Many of our developers have been able to leverage their time and experience on Rewind into a fully-fledged career,” Parr added, with the progress of TimeSplitters Rewind also offering people the chance to put a shipped title on their CVs.

To get involved, or to find out more info, head to the Rewind Discord.

“We want to be able to do justice to each [TimeSplitters] game while still feeling cohesive,” Parr added, with the project “close” to a first release.

​​As it stands, Rewind is the closest fans will be getting to a new TimeSplitters game after co-creator Steve Ellis said he’s likely “done” with the franchise following the closure of Free Radical Design and the scrapping of their TimeSplitters project by Embracer Group.

Earlier today, Embracer confirmed they were finished with their restructuring and were now focusing on increasing profitability by “simply making better products and games” after laying off 8 per cent of their staff and closing a number of studios. CEO Lars Wingefors also isn’t ruling out the studio making further acquisitions in the future.