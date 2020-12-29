Dedicated StarCraft fans have remade the campaigns of StarCraft and StarCraft: Broodwar in Starcraft II.

StarCraft Mass Recall is a fan made remake that has been made available for free since its inception. This is technically the 8.0 version of the project, which has been ongoing since 2011.

In its current incarnation the mod recreates the original StarCraft campaign, the Brood War Campaign, and the levels from the 1998 Demo Campaign, totalling 59 maps.

There is also a separate download for the custom campaign Enslavers Redux, which is based on the bonus campaigns from StarCraft, as well as a trilogy of novels overseen by Blizzard Entertainment.

Alongside these campaigns, gameplay changes have been made within the engine to ensure greater parity with the original gameplay. A trailer for the 7.0 release is available below:

The mod is compatible with all versions of StarCraft 2, including the free version.

Blizzard themselves have already released two re-made versions of StarCraft, the first being 2017’s StarCraft Remastered, and the second being 2019’s StarCraft: Cartooned, a graphical overhaul to Remastered which adds stylised graphics.

Despite this, there have been no attempts over the years to take down Mass Recall, with Blizzard seemingly happy to let it co-exist with their own versions of the game.

Earlier in the year Blizzard announced that they had finished content production for StarCraft II. In the blog post, Rob Bridenbecker, executive producer and vice president of Classic Games at Blizzard, said that “ we’re not going to be producing additional for-purchase content, such as Commanders and War Chests, but we will continue doing season rolls and necessary balance fixes moving forward.”